Pop in this Weekend!

MONTHLY EUCHRE at the 50+ Community Club on Sat. Nov. 16, 2024 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Video series on First Corinthains with Jennis Allen on ” Right Now Media “, join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events: Sunday, Nov. 10th Guest Speaker Rev.Daniel O’Connor , Saturday, Nov.30th at 6:30 p.m. Movie Night ( Free ) with popcorn. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Fall Juried Exhibition at Cornwall square (2nd Level, North side) on Nov. 14-17 & 21-24. Hours: Thurs., Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Nov. 16 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS MARKET presented by the Friendly Circle Seniors Club on Sat. Nov 16 from 10 am – 2 pm at Stormont Community Hall, 2 Milles Roches, Long Sault. Join us for door prizes, raffles, silent auction, fashion show at noon, bake table, vendors and so much more. Free admission

ASSOCIATION FOCUS ART Exposition d’automne jugee 2024 Cornwall Square (Niveau 2, cote nord). Novembre: 14-17 et 21-24. Heures: Jeudi, Ven.: 10h-18h; Sam. 9h30-17h30; Dim. 11h-15h. Vernissage: Nov 16, 14h-16h. Plus de 30 artistes locaux.

CRAFT AND ART WINTER WONDERLAND at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church (800-12th St. E.) Nov. 16 from 9 am-2 pm. Looking for vendors! If you would like a table please contact Carolyn Ruda 613-932-2415 email: carolynruda@gmailcom

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held the second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.