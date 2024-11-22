Pop in this Weekend!

COMMUNITY FAMILY BREAKFAST sponsored by St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 11531 on Sun. Nov 24 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast including bacon, sausages, eggs any style, beans, home fries and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Video series on First Corinthains with Jennis Allen on ” Right Now Media “, join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events: Sunday, Nov. 10th Guest Speaker Rev.Daniel O’Connor , Saturday, Nov.30th at 6:30 p.m. Movie Night ( Free ) with popcorn. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

BAZAAR at The Round Church at Dalhousie Mills (21873 Round Church Drive, North Lancaster) on Sat. Nov. 23 from 11am-2pm Bake table, jams, pickles, book sale, crafts, quilt raffle. Something for everyone !

FOCUS ART ASSOCIATION 2024 Fall Juried Exhibition at Cornwall square (2nd Level, North side) on Nov. 21-24. Hours: Thurs., Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage: Nov. 16 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists.

ASSOCIATION FOCUS ART Exposition d’automne jugee 2024 Cornwall Square (Niveau 2, cote nord). Novembre: 21-24. Heures: Jeudi, Ven.: 10h-18h; Sam. 9h30-17h30; Dim. 11h-15h. Vernissage: Nov 16, 14h-16h. Plus de 30 artistes locaux.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com