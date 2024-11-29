Pop in this Weekend!

LOCAL AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR CATHERINE LALONDE launches her children’s book “Friends From Near and Far” Nov. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cornwall Public Library. There will be products associated with the book such as prints, cards, and the book itself for sale during the launch. Refreshments will also be available.

SALEM UNITED CHURCH CHRISTMAS TEA on Sat., Nov 30 from 1-3 pm. Light lunch. Frozen meat pies will be for sale. $15 per person. Located at 19041 County Rd 2, Summerstown. Info: Barb 613-360-8079.

DUNVEGAN CHRISTMAS MARKET will be held Sat., Nov. 30 from 10-4 at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan, Ontario.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10 am. Konnect Kids children ages 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study, Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Video series on First Corinthains with Jennis Allen on ” Right Now Media “, join us in person or via Zoom. Upcoming Events: Sunday, Nov. 10th Guest Speaker Rev.Daniel O’Connor , Saturday, Nov.30th at 6:30 p.m. Movie Night ( Free ) with popcorn. For further info call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRYSIDE Holiday Market, St Mary’s Centre, 19641 County Rd 19, Williamstown on Sat. Nov. 30 & Sun. Dec. 1st from 10am-3pm – Loads of gift ideas, raffles, homemade Chili, hot dogs, bake sale, activities for the kids (Sun. 1-3pm). Visit Santa Sun. Dec. 1 from 1:30 – 2:30pm.

PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH SOCIAL COMMITTEE SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER on Sat., Nov. 30 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the parish hall. Tickets: Gus at 343-585-6072.

CHRISTMAS TEA AND BAKE SALE sponsored by St Columban Catholic Women’s League on Sat., Nov 30 from 12noon – 2 pm. Same great sandwiches and desserts. Bake table and Christmas Basket raffle. Elevator avail. CHANGE OF VENUE – OUR TEA WILL BE HELD IN ST FRANCIS DE SALES PARISH HALL.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

OPTIMIST CLUB WINTER AND CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW on Sat. Nov. 30th at 301 Sunnyside Ave., Cornwall. Vendor spaces available. Contact: roger1004@sympatico.ca

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on November 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.