Pop in this Weekend!

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Dec. 14 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes turkey & ham, potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625 .

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. FYI. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573 .

THE SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS will present their Christmas concert on Sun., Dec. 15 at 3 pm at the Christian Reformed Church in Williamsburg, under the direction of Robert Jones, who celebrates his 20th season at the helm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from choir members or online at ww.seawayvalleysingers.ca or at the door. The church is located at 12436 County Road 18 in Williamsburg, ½ km east of County Road 31.

MUSIC & MAYHEM FUNDRAISER FOR BEYOND 21 The Music & Mayhem “2024 edition” (a show of comedy and light-hearted music) is coming to Dunvegan Dec 11.13 (7PM) and Dec 15 (2pm). Tickets $21 at Beyond21.org . For more information call Rosemary 613-525-1336 .

THE WILLIAMSTOWN SANTA CLAUS PARADE will take place on Sat., Dec.14, starting at 6pm. If you are entering a float, please meet at the Char-Lan parking lot by 5:30. Paradegoers can line the streets all the way to St. Mary’s Centre, where Santa will greet you! Info: Elsy (362-4515), Punam (662-7747), or Margie (330-9079).

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003 ; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283 .

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Center” Mon.-Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362 .

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584 .