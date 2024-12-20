Pop in this Weekend!

FRIENDS OF THE SUMMERSTOWN TRAILS first event will be the “Share the Forest” event December 22. On that day, the Friends are inviting everybody, walkers, runners, bikers, families, everybody, to come for an outing at the trails and share the bounties of the season by bringing a non-perishable food item and dropping it off in Santa’s sleigh, a.k.a. the trails’ safety sled. Summerstowntrails.com for details.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Christmas Candlelight Service, December 22nd at 6:00 p.m. Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Upcoming Events : Sunday, Dec. 29th at 10:00 a.m. Guest Speaker, John Lounsberry, Sunday, January 5th , Rev. Nicole and Leo Beaulne. Midweek Bible Study will resume Jan.9th at 6:30 p.m. French Bible Study , Friday , January 10th at 6:00 p.m. A Ladies Bible Study will start Friday, January 10th at 6:00 p.m. ” Spiritual Discipline ” with Rev. Nicole Beaulne.

FUNDRAISER EVENT and Christmas Party at the Glengarrian Pub on December 21 from 2-6pm for the Salvation Army Food Bank. Entertainment by the Bookendz and a Silent Auction. Please bring a donation of food.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB. There will be no meeting this month due to our Christmas dinner on December 21. Cocktail at 5 and dinner at 6 and music to follow. Dance is open to everyone starting at 8.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.