Pop in this Weekend!

December 27, 2024
Seaway News
CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH  Upcoming Events : Sunday, Dec. 29th at 10:00 a.m. Guest Speaker, John Lounsberry, Sunday, January 5th , Rev. Nicole and Leo Beaulne. Midweek Bible Study will resume Jan.9th at 6:30 p.m. French Bible Study , Friday , January 10th at 6:00 p.m. A Ladies Bible Study will start Friday, January 10th at 6:00 p.m. ” Spiritual Discipline ” with Rev. Nicole Beaulne.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

 

FRIENDS OF THE SUMMERSTOWN TRAILS  first event will be the “Share the Forest” event December 22. On that day, the Friends are inviting everybody, walkers, runners, bikers,…

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion's Club in Bonville on Dec. 14 from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes turkey & ham, potatoes & veggies, salads…

LOCAL AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR CATHERINE LALONDE launches her children's book “Friends From Near and Far” Nov. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at the Cornwall Public Library. There will…