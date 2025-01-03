POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

January 3, 2025
CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Upcoming Events : Sunday, January 5th , Rev. Nicole and Leo Beaulne. Midweek Bible Study will resume Jan.9th at 6:30 p.m. French Bible Study , Friday , January 10th at 6:00 p.m. A Ladies Bible Study will start Friday, January 10th at 6:00 p.m. ” Spiritual Discipline ” with Rev. Nicole Beaulne.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

