POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

OPEN HOUSE on Sun. Jan. 12 no cost/no obligation. Learn some Easy Modern Square Dancing with the Glengarry Tartans, 49 St Paul St., Alexandria. FUN, FITNESS & FRIENDSHIP awaits you in 2025.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on Jan. 11th from 6-11 pm. Dinner includes pork loin, potatoes & veggies, salads & dessert – served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.