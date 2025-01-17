POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

January 17, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 33 min on January 10, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

RADIO NOVA at the Cornwall Legion, 415 Second St. E on Jan. 18 from 7- 11 pm. Tickets available at the Legion.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

Share this article

Suggested articles

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Upcoming Events : Sunday, January 5th , Rev. Nicole and Leo Beaulne. Midweek Bible Study will resume Jan.9th at 6:30 p.m. French Bible Study , Friday…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH  Upcoming Events : Sunday, Dec. 29th at 10:00 a.m. Guest Speaker, John Lounsberry, Sunday, January 5th , Rev. Nicole and Leo Beaulne. Midweek Bible…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

FRIENDS OF THE SUMMERSTOWN TRAILS  first event will be the “Share the Forest” event December 22. On that day, the Friends are inviting everybody, walkers, runners, bikers,…