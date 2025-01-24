Pop In This Weekend!

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 is pleased to announce that their next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., Jan. 26th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE ROXBOROUGH AGRICULTURAL SOCIETY– Host of the Avonmore Fair will be on Sat. Jan 25th at North Stormont Place in Avonmore. Potluck Meal at noon followed by the meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend. www.avonmorefair.ca

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099