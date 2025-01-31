POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

January 31, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 08 min on January 28, 2025
SPAGHETTI  FUNDRAISER:  on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on January 31st  at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and  4-6:30 pm.

TRANSITION CORNWALL+ is hosting the launch of The Seed Farmer: A Complete Guide to Growing, Using, and Selling Your Own Seeds, by Les Cèdres farmer Dan Brisebois February 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cline House Gallery, 204 Second St. East, Cornwall. 

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Music and Dance Sat., Feb. 1st from 1-5 pm, South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd., Long Sault. Info: Elaine at 613-362-0173. Please note that information on dance cancellations will be posted on the Tri-County Country Music Association Facebook group.

FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT:  A Musical Journey of Hope.   Trinity Anglican Church Cornwall invites you to a candlelight fundraising concert featuring Heartstrings Ensemble, Owen Spicer, Organist, and Charlotte Corwin, Soprano with proceeds to support Trinity’s Music Ministry and Centre 105.  Open to the entire community.  When:  Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm at 105 Second St W.  Light refreshments served.  Tickets must be purchased in advance.  $10 each (early bird until January 24, 2025). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the church office:  Tue, Wed, Thu from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM and Fri from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM or call Keith at 613-933-3991 Ext 4 or email: trinityanglicancornwall@outlook.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

