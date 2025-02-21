Pop In This Weekend!

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS Council 11531 is pleased to announce that their next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., Feb. 23 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30am-Noon. Full breakfast including bacon, sausages, eggs any style, beans, home fries and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

SPAGHETTI BENEFIT DINNER & DANCE on Sat. Feb 22nd at the Ramada Inn. Dinner at 5 pm, dancing at 7 pm. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets in advance (Ramada Inn, Centre 105, Agape Centre Lottery Booth at Cornwall Square, New for You Thrift Shop at Agape Centre) or at the door. All proceeds to Centre 105 and Agape Center.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099