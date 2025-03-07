Pop In This Weekend!

JOIN THE FRIENDS FOR THEIR ANNUAL MARCH BREAK ACTIVITIES from Sun., March 9 to Fri., March 14 at the Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Visit them on Facebook (friendsofthesanctuary) or webpage (friendsofthesanctuary.org) Please note: some activities require pre-registration

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: March 9, April 13, May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15, July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., March 19. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! More info call 613-931-1424.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Music and Dance on Sun., March 9 from 1-5 pm at South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd. Info: Mary 613-498-8120. Please note that information on dance cancellations will be posted on the Tri-County Country Music Association Facebook group.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on March 8th from 5-10 pm. Dinner Irish Stew, salads & dessert – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

FILM SCREENING OF ‘A RETURN TO MEMORY’ March 8th, 7:00 pm at the Benson Centre, 800 7th St. West. CFUW Cornwall & District and the Cornwall & District Labour Council present the NFB film “A Return to Memory” in honour of International Women’s Day. Admission is free, donations will be gratefully accepted for the Last Resort program – United Way SDG.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.