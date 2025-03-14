Pop In This Weekend!

CORNWALL QUILTERS GUILD will participate in the International Quilt Day to be held in the Cornwall Square March 15, 9-3. Come see for yourself!

THE SUNSHINERS SOCIAL CLUB invite you to Shop Local with the Glengarry Community Creators on Sat. March 15 from 10 am-3pm at The SunShiners Social Club – 26 Main Street S., Alexandria. Details: 15+ vendors from in and around SDG, including our amazing community of artists and crafters living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 5068 St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Dance at Precious Blood Parish Hall on Fri., March 14 from 4pm to 10pm. Cocktails @ 4pm, Dinner @6pm, Dance with live music @ 7pm, beer & wine available. Call 613-551-9773 for tickets.

CELEBRATE ST. PATTY’S DAY with AM FM Band on March 15th in support of ANAF Unit #342, Marlborough St., Cornwall. Music from 2-6 pm. Kitchen serving Irish Stew starting at 5 pm. Tickets available at ANAF.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com