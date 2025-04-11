Pop in this Weekend!

RAISIN RIVER CANOE RACE on April 12. St Mary’s Centre is serving famous traditional chili and hotdogs dinner at Char Lan arena where the participants of the race meet at the end. Everyone is welcome!

FREE POLLINATOR GARDEN WORKSHOP & Seed Bomb Take-Home Kits Giveaway! Fri., April 11, 4-5:30pm MacEwen Room, Benson Centre, 800 Seventh St. W. Register: https://cornwall.formbuilder.ca/Pollinator-Garden-Workshop. Visit our booth at the City of Cornwall’s 5th Annual Eco Day, April 12, 10am – 2pm at the Civic Complex to receive FREE take-home seed bomb kits! Info: sustainability@cornwall.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: April 13, May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

LOVE TO SHOP LOCAL with the Glengarry Community Creators on Fri. April 11 from 3-9 pm and Sat. April 12 from 10 am-4 pm at The SunShiners Social Club – 26 Main Street S., Alexandria. 20+ vendors. https://www.facebook.com/share/1ERd2bEUHE/

INGLESIDE/ NEWINGTON UNITED CHURCH in Ingleside invites you to their ham & scalloped potato luncheon. There will be a bake table and treasure room. Sat., April 12 from 11:30- 1:30 pm. Everyone welcome.

FOCUS ART 2025 SPRING EXHIBITION – Exposition du printemps 2025 at Cornwall Square (2nd floor) on April 10-13. Hours: Thurs./Fri. 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage Apr. 5 from 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists/ plus de 30 artistes locaux.

LOST VILLAGES LIONS CLUB GAL’S SPRING FLING Fri. April 11 South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault (6:00-9:00). Hosted by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lions Club in support of Community Living Stormont County. Vendors, Fashion show, prizes, cash bar and refreshments. Advance Tickets only at 280 9th St. West (CLSC) or 613-577-0818.

THE LOST VILLAGES LIONS CLUB is hosting a fundraising spaghetti dinner in aid of Lost Villages Historical Society. It will be held on April 12, 3-7pm at the South Stormont Community Hall. There will be entertainment and a silent auction. Info: Carol Goddard 613-938-2455.

BUNNY BAKE SALE & ART/CRAFT MARKET, Sat. April 12, Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt Street 10 am – 3 pm. Bake tables, cafe, art/craft tables, book table, silent auction. Vendor tables available for rent. Call Karen at 613-932-4969

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on April 12th from 5-10 pm. Dinner baked ham, potatoes & veggies – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornw all, ON or call 613-861-2573