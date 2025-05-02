Pop in this Weekend!

PLANT SALE on Sat., May 3rd hosted by Friends of the Garden. From 9 am-12 pm at St. Thérèse Church (1304 Lisieux Street) come browse our selection of perennials, baked goods, tools, ornaments, books and more! Let’s make our community bloom! Spring into action and join us for this fern-tastic fundraiser!

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 8715 CHARITY DANCE on Sat. May 3-at Héritage Golf Course-Lancaster. Live band, cold buffet, cash bar. Call Pat at 613-363-5488 for tickets.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 5068 BREAKFAST on Sun. May 4 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm. Free will offering.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION MUSIC AND DANCE on Sat., May 3 from 1-5 PM at South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd., Long Sault, ON

CHICKEN BENEFIT DINNER, a fundraiser for the Arts Hall of Fame, May 4 at 5 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Second St. W. Entertainment, art auction, great supper. No tickets at the door. Tickets: cornwallartshalloffame@gmail.com or call Rose at 61- 931-1194.

TRINITY CHURCH SPRING MARKET at 105 2nd St. W. on Sat. May 3 from 10am-2pm. Crafts and Household items for sale – bake table. Cafe with sandwiches, tea or coffee. Info: sandy.riv71@gmail.com to reserve your table.

CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL’S SPRING CONCERT titled RISE will take place at Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 2 at 7 pm. Tickets available at Fine Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street or from any choir member.