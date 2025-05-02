POP IN THIS WEEKEND

May 2, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 20 min on April 29, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:

PLANT SALE on Sat., May 3rd hosted by Friends of the Garden. From 9 am-12 pm at St. Thérèse Church (1304 Lisieux Street) come browse our selection of perennials, baked goods, tools, ornaments, books and more! Let’s make our community bloom! Spring into action and join us for this fern-tastic fundraiser!

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 8715 CHARITY DANCE on Sat. May 3-at Héritage Golf Course-Lancaster.  Live band, cold buffet, cash bar.  Call Pat at 613-363-5488 for tickets.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS 5068 BREAKFAST on Sun. May 4 at Precious Blood Parish Hall 9am to 12pm.  Free will offering.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION MUSIC AND DANCE on Sat., May 3 from 1-5 PM at South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd., Long Sault, ON

CHICKEN BENEFIT DINNER, a fundraiser for the Arts Hall of Fame, May 4 at 5 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Second St. W. Entertainment, art auction, great supper. No tickets at the door. Tickets: cornwallartshalloffame@gmail.com or call Rose at 61- 931-1194.

TRINITY CHURCH SPRING MARKET at 105 2nd St. W. on Sat. May 3 from 10am-2pm. Crafts and Household items for sale – bake table. Cafe with sandwiches, tea or coffee. Info: sandy.riv71@gmail.com to reserve your table.

CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL’S SPRING CONCERT  titled RISE will take place at Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 2 at 7 pm. Tickets available at Fine Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street or from any choir member. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Pop in this Weekend!
A&E Plus

Pop in this Weekend!

EASTER BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore on Sat. April 19 from 8:30 to 10:30 am. Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. www.avonmorefair.ca…

Pop in this Weekend!
A&E Plus

Pop in this Weekend!

RAISIN RIVER CANOE RACE on April 12.  St Mary's Centre is serving famous traditional chili and hotdogs dinner at Char Lan arena where the participants of the race meet at…

Pop in the Weekend!
A&E Plus

Pop in the Weekend!

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 next Community Family Breakfast will be served on Sun., March 30 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon.…