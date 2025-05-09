Pop in this Weekend!

ST MARY’S CENTER WILLIAMSTOWN. Bring your Singing voice and your dancing shoes…KARAOKE NIGHT. May 10 from 8 pm to 12 15$…Music by Luc St-Denis…Everyone welcome.

CORNWALL INTERFAITH PARTNERSHIP invites you to LOVE MOTHER EARTH. A participatory viewing of the award-winning film “Kiss The Ground” on Sat., May 10 from 1:30 – 4:3 pm at the Cornwall Public Library. Info: cornwallinterfaith@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

SEAWAY VALLEY SINGERS present “Over The Rainbow” spring concert on Fri. May 9 at 7:30 pm at Christian Reformed Church, 12436 County Rd 18, Williamsburg. Info or for tickets: 613-330-6889 or seawayvalleysingers@gmail.com

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

ANAF MOTHER’S DAY SHOW on Sat., May 10 from 7-10 pm featuring Jonny Yumang tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck and other stars of love at ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Info: 613-938-5020 or 514-806-5159.

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on May 10th from 5-10 pm. Dinner BBQ Chicken, French fries, salad, desserts – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099