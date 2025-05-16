Pop in this Weekend!

ONTARIO SENIOR GAMES ASSOCIATION DISTRICT #8 BOCCE qualifiers take place on Fri. May 16 at 9:30 am at the Benson Center. Info or to sign up contact Ron at 705-760-0598 or ronaldcambridge@hotmail.com. Deadline is May 12.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH FUNDRAISER on Sat May 17 from 4:30 – 6:30 pm at 208 Second St. E. Desserts, Live Auction, Silent Auction, Garage Sale Items & Lots of Prizes. Info: 613-937-3737.

NATIONAL FIDDLE DAY 2025 will be celebrated at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Sat., May 17 from 2-4 pm. Join us for toe tapping music and refreshments.

COOKIE FUNDRAISER from May 1 – May 22. Four flavours to choose from. Cookies provided by Cakes & More. To pre-order call 613-938-9550. Proceeds for Community Living Stormont County.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com