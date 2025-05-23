POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

May 23, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 35 min on May 20, 2025
Seaway News
LEGION CHICKEN FUNDRAISER DINNER & SILENT AUCTION at the Royal Canadian Legion, 415 2nd St W on Sun., May 25 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm.Silent Auction & 50/50 draw. Dine in or take out. Tickets: contact Debbie 613 936 3454 or the Legion office during business hours. 

JURIED ART EXHIBIT May 23 – June 7 at the Glengarry Nor-Westers & Loyalist Museum in Williamstown featuring 67 works from 25 artists. Wine & Cheese Vernissage is on Friday, May 23 from 18:30 – 20.30 pm. 

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 next Community Family Breakfast on Sun., May 25 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall from 8:30 AM to Noon. Full breakfast. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

SALEM SUMMER MUSIC CONCERTS 2025 on May 25 at 7pm at Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown.  Guest artists: The MacLeod Fiddlers. Refreshments and fellowship following the concert.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

