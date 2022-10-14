Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: will be held on the last Friday of the month October 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, the “Catholic Information Centre” is at your service from Monday to Friday 10am-4pm at 146B, Chevrier Ave, room 124 (former Nativity School). (613) 933-5099

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held in the Glen Lounge. The dates for October are as follows: Thurs., Oct. 13 and 27 in the main hall. Starting time 1 pm

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order in advance 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Contact Roly for info: 613-932-9396.

ALL CANDIDATES MEETING, for South Glengarry Township Municipal and School Trustee positions on Oct. 14 at 7 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) at Char-Lan Recreation Centre, 19740 John St, Williamstown. Organized by the Lancaster Optimist Club and the Martintown and District Goodtimers.

SQUARE DANCE LESSONS. Every Friday nights (except holidays) from 7-9 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 12th St. East. Teens 12-18 accompanied by an adult dance fore free. Info: Linda 613-360-5216 or 613-936-2563.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB – Let’s Play Euchre on October 19 at 7 pm. Info: Roly 613-932-9396 or Helen 613-931-3076.

FALL MOOD WALKS. Join Seaway Valley Community Health Centre and CMHA as they partner to offer themed Mood Walks in October 18, 25 at 8:30am Lamoureux Park. Meet at the stairs. Register: 1-888-936-0306 ext 229 (English Program)

Marche d’automne- Morale en marche. Regoignez- nous pour marches thematiques le 14, 21 et 28 octobre. Profiter de strategie de bien etre pour la sante mentale. Contactez 613-937-3132 poste 234 (French Program)

ST PETER’S CATHOLIC WOMEN’S LEAGUE ROSARY RALLY taking place at St Peter’s grotto on Oct. 15th at 12 noon…bring your rosary and a chair as we pray to our lady to help us make a difference in the world.

ROAST BEEF DINNER – Sat Oct 15th at 7 pm at North Stormont Place in Avonmore, Dinner followed by Speaker: Fahd Alhattab- speaking on Community Development Social Innovation and Leadership. Hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society and Stormont County 4-H. Tickets available on-line at www.avonmorefair.ca or 613-363-1458.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner is returning on Thurs., Oct 13 in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30 – to 6:00 PM. Complete dinner including coleslaw, roll, roast beef entre, dessert and beverage. All are welcome. Fully accessible hall with elevator service provided.

________________________________________________________________________________

SOUTIEN AU MYÉLOME MULTIPLE : Si vous ou quelqu’un que vous connaissez a été diagnostiqué avec un myélome et que vous souhaitez entrer en contact avec d’autres personnes, rejoignez-nous sur Facebook, et envoyez-nous un courriel à cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca. Nous prévoyons d’organiser des réunions de soutien virtuel tous les deux mois.

LAWRENCE SENIORS AT ANAF – Bingo les lundis et jeudis à 12h00. Ouverture des portes à 10h. Prochain Euchre le mercredi 2 novembre. Veuillez appeler le lundi pour réserver votre place.

DÉJEUNERS DU MERCREDI : par les membres des Chevaliers de Colomb “Seniors & Friends”, 205 Amelia St. (en bas) le mercredi de 11h30 à 13h.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS, 205 rue Amelia (en bas). Wings & Things tous les jeudis de 16h30 à 20h. Plats à emporter disponibles.

Poisson-frites de la LEGION ROYALE CANADIENNE. Tous les vendredis de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. À emporter ou à consommer sur place. Commandez à l’avance au 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Des parties d’euchre auront lieu dans le salon Glen. Les dates pour octobre sont les suivantes : Les jeudis 13 et 27 octobre dans le hall principal. Heure de début 13h00

Marche d’automne– Morale en marche. Regoignez- nous pour marches thematiques le 14, 21 et 28 octobre. Profiter de strategie de bien etre pour la sante mentale. Contactez 613-937-3132 poste 234 (French Program)

RENCONTRE DE TOUS LES CANDIDATS, pour les postes de conseillers municipaux et scolaires du canton de Glengarry Sud, le 14 octobre à 19 h (ouverture des portes à 18 h 30) au centre récréatif Char-Lan, 19740 rue John, Williamstown. Organisé par le Lancaster Optimist Club et le Martintown and District Goodtimers.

RALLYE DU ROSAIRE DE LA LIGUE CATHOLIQUE DES FEMMES DE ST PETER qui aura lieu à la grotte de St Peter le 15 octobre à midi… Apportez votre chapelet et une chaise pour prier notre dame de nous aider à faire une différence dans le monde.

DINER DE BOEUF RÔTI – Samedi 15 octobre à 19 h à North Stormont Place à Avonmore, dîner suivi d’un conférencier : Fahd Alhattab- parlant du développement communautaire, de l’innovation sociale et du leadership. Organisé par la Roxborough Agricultural Society et le Stormont County 4-H. Billets disponibles en ligne à www.avonmorefair.ca ou au 613-363-1458.

FRANCIS CHEVALIERS DE COLOMBUS CONSEIL 11531 Le dîner communautaire de rosbif sera de retour le jeudi 13 octobre dans la salle paroissiale de St. Francis de Sales (434, 2e rue Ouest) de 16 h 30 à 18 h 00. Le dîner complet comprend une salade de chou, un petit pain, une entrée de rosbif, un dessert et une boisson. Tous sont les bienvenus. Salle entièrement accessible avec service d’ascenseur fourni.