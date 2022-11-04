Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR at Ingleside- Newington United Church on Sat., Nov. 5 from 11 am – 2 pm. Lunch 11:30 -1:00. Cost $8.00. Bake table, crafts, nearly new.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order in advance 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Contact Roly for info: 613-932-9396.

SQUARE DANCE LESSONS. Every Friday nights (except holidays) from 7-9 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 12th St. East. Teens 12-18 accompanied by an adult dance fore free. Info: Linda 613-360-5216 or 613-936-2563.

HIGHLAND QUILTER GUILD is holding a Quilt Show on Fri. Nov. 4 & Sat. Nov 5, 10-4pm at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church – 21 Main St., Maxville. Vendors, tea, quilt demonstrations & quilt talk. Admission is $5. For info call Cheryl 613-534-2342.

TRINITY FALL MARKET at Trinity Church Hall on Sat. Nov 5th from 10am-2pm. Come to buy or rent a table. Crafts, jewellery, Christmas décor, books, plants and so much more. Bake table with coffee or tea. Info: Keith 613-933-3991 ext 25.

THE SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB 506 Pitt St. is hosting a Bid Euchre Tournament on Sat., Nov. 5th at 1:00 pm. Info: Therese Cadieux at 613-934-0998.

Monkland Country Market/Farmers Market November 5, 2022 from 9-3 – Rain or Shine – Held at the Monkland & District Community Center 17337 County Road 43, Monkland.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Nov. 6th Special Guest Speaker John Lounsberry and Nov. 13th Eric Richards. Kids Konnect ( Ages 4 to 12 years ) and Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study on the Book of Revelation, Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in person or via Zoom. Info.613-936-9166 ( 780 Sydney St. ) or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or visit www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

BAZAAR DE NOËL à l’église unie d’Ingleside-Newington le samedi 5 novembre de 11h à 14h. Déjeuner de 11 h 30 à 13 h. Coût : 8 $. Table de cuisson, artisanat, objets presque neufs.

Monkland Country Market/Farmers Market Le 5 novembre 2022 de 9 h à 15 h – beau temps, mauvais temps – au Monkland & District Community Center, 17337 County Road 43, Monkland.