Pop in this Weekend!

THE 50+ SENIORS COMMUNITY CLUB is hosting a Euchre on July 16 starting at noon, at the Presbyterian Church on Memorial Drive, Ingleside. Info 613-537-9542

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT entertainment is retuning from 7-11 pm. July 15 – Anne Marie; July 22- Daryl Leger; July 29- Luc St. Denis

9TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW Cornwall Township Lions Club at 17413 McPhail Road in Bonville on Sat., July 16. Breakfast at 9 am. BBQ lunch noon. Vendors, raffles and lots more. Free admission.

Les spectacles du vendredi soir de la LÉGION ROYALE CANADIENNE reprennent de 19 h à 23 h. 15 juillet – Anne Marie ; 22 juillet – Daryl Leger ; 29 juillet – Luc St. Denis.

9e SALON ANNUEL DE L’AUTOMOBILE Lions Club du canton de Cornwall au 17413, chemin McPhail à Bonville, le samedi 16 juillet. Petit déjeuner à 9 h. Déjeuner barbecue à midi. Vendeurs, tombolas et bien plus encore. Entrée gratuite.