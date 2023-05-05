Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Spring concert “Movie Magic” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, on Friday, May 5 at 7:30pm. Hear popular movie themes from Modern-day Blockbusters to Hollywood Classics, Barb Hunter conducting. General Admission $20, children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Monthly Dance/Jam Session &Dinner on Sat. May 6 from 2-8:30 pm. Bring your instruments and dancing shoes. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info: Elaine 613-362-0173.

MCGAUGHEY ORGAN CONCERT will take place on Fri., May 5 at 7 pm in the sanctuary at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 28 Second St. East. The featured organist is Mr. Samuel Lee. This concert is open to the public and admission is free.

THE AMALGAME THEATER TROUPE presents the comedy « La visite ou surtout, sentez-vous pas obligés de venir », A comedy by Robert Bellefeuille and Michel Marc Bouchard on May 5, 6, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. as well a matinee on May 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. at Saint-Laurent High School at 1450 Second Street E. Tickets: https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/ or 613-362-0931.

SOCIAL DANCING the first Friday of the month from 7-10 pm at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude 146 Chevrier Ave. Dances May 5, June 2. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684.

SPRING MARKET – Trinity Church Hall -105 Second St., W. Sat., May 6th from 10-2, RENT table to sell or come to BUY. Crafts, books, cards, plants, small furniture, household goods, etc. (no clothing). BAKE TABLE with coffee, tea and sandwiches. Info KEITH 613-933-3991 ext 25.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

LA TROUPE DE THÉÂTRE DE L’AMALGAME présente la comédie « La visite ou surtout, sentez-vous pas obligés de venir ». Une comédie de Robert Bellefeuille et Michel Marc Bouchard. Le spectacle sera présenté le 5,6, 12 et13 mai à 19 h ainsi qu’en matinée le 7, et 14 mai à 14 h à l’École secondaire Saint-Laurent (Saint Lawrence High school) au 1450 Deuxième rue Est. Les billets sont disponibles via https://lamalgamedesarts.ca/ ou en composant le 613-362-0931.

SI VOUS RECHERCHE DE LIVRES ou d’objets religieux, venez visiter le ”Centre d’information catholique” à sa nouvelle adresse: Unité 1, 812 rue Pitt, lundi au vendredi de 10h à 16h et le samedi de 9h à 12h. 613-933-5099.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND présente son concert annuel de printemps ” Movie Magic ” à l’église catholique St-Félix de Valois, 620 Glengarry Blvd (derrière Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall, le vendredi 5 mai à 19 h 30. Écoutez des thèmes de films populaires, des superproductions d’aujourd’hui aux classiques d’Hollywood, sous la direction de Barb Hunter. Admission générale 20 $, enfants de moins de 10 ans gratuits s’ils sont accompagnés d’un adulte. Les billets sont disponibles auprès des membres de l’orchestre ou à la porte avant le concert.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Session mensuelle de danse/jam et dîner le sam. 6 mai de 14 h à 20 h 30. Apportez vos instruments et vos chaussures de danse. South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd, Long Sault. Info : Elaine 613-362-0173.

Le concert d’orgue MCGAUGHEY aura lieu le vendredi 5 mai à 19 heures dans le sanctuaire de l’église presbytérienne St. John’s, 28 Second St. East. L’organiste invité est M. Samuel Lee. Ce concert est ouvert au public et l’entrée est gratuite.