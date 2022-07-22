Pop in this Weekend!

July 22, 2022 — Changed at 12 h 36 min on July 22, 2022
Pop in this Weekend!

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT entertainment is retuning from 7-11 pm. July 22- Daryl Leger; July 29- Luc St. Denis 

SALEM UNITED CHURCH WOMEN BAKE SALE (including frozen pies)  Sat., July 23 from  9– noon at 19041 County Rd 2 Church parking lot or inside if raining.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. July 24th Special Guest Speaker Daniel O’Conner. Nursery available, Kids Konnect has been cancelled for July and August except for two special Sundays. July 24th “  Water Day “ ( expect to get wet ) August 28th “  End of Summer Fun Day  “. Bible Studies will resume in September. Infor.613-936-9166 ( 780 Sydney St. ) or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or visit www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

Le programme CORNWALL SENIORS ON WHEELS se déroule cet été au parc Lamoureux. Si vous êtes une personne âgée (65+), veuillez appeler ou aller en ligne pour réserver un tour gratuit sur notre Trishaw. Info : https://www.cornwall.ca/en/play-here/seniors-trishaw.aspx ou appelez : 613-930-4892, poste 155

Poisson-frites de la LEGION ROYALE CANADIENNE. Tous les vendredis de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. À emporter ou à consommer sur place. Commandez à l’avance au 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à 12 heures. Contactez Roly pour plus d’informations : 613-932-9396.

 

