Pop in This Weekend!

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

FATHERS DAY FLY IN BREAKFAST Sun., June 18 from 9am-1pm at Cornwall Regional Airport, 19403 Airport Road, Summerstown.

BRAIN TUMOUR AWARENESS WALK, Sat. June 17 at 8 am at the Aquatic Center Parking Lot. Info: Janet 613-360-7933

THE 50+ COMMUNITY CLUB Euchre Sat. June 17 from 12-4pm. St.Matthews 15 Memorial Square Ingleside. Prizes, Sandwiches Snacks and Refreshments. Info: Betty 613-984-1431 or Jack 613-537-2295.

CORNWALL LIONS CLUB LOBSTERFEST, 15th annual event on Fri., June 16 at the Best Western Parkway Inn, Cabaret Room. Meal served at 7 pm. Info or tickets: Wayne at wayne.locke@hotmail.com

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

CORNWALL ROAD WARRIORS CAR CLUB first annual Father’s Day Car Show, June 18th from 9am-3pm at 1150 Montreal Road.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.