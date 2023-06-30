Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CANADA DAY OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL sponsored by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park 75 Simcoe St., Long Sault on Sat. July 1 from 11am-7pm. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818. Lion’s Club is a non-profit organization. Come enjoy a carnival just like your Grandparents did.

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST AT North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8 to 10. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Various Activities planned for the day with Fireworks and Dance at night hosted by Avonmore Rec at the Avonmore Fairgrounds.

THE CORNWALL & AREA HALL OF FAME FOR THE ARTS is soliciting nominations of deserving artists, promoters and supporters to be submitted prior to July 1. The nomination form and guidelines are at http://cornwallartshalloffame.com. Info: Elaine 613-330-3117.

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email at cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SEAWAY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB, 506 Pitt St open for all activities. Info: (613) 932-4969.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP. Aqua Fitness Group @ Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesdays & Friday’s from 12 pm – 1Pm. Info: Judy 613-330-0588; Leona 613-931-2874; Denise 613-938-3615; Theresa 613-662-8713

SENIORS ON WHEELS. Come discover and experience a new way to enjoy Lamoureux Park’s historical bike trails alongside our scenic waterfront. To reserve or for info: www.cornwall.ca/seniorsonwheels. 613-930-4892 ext 155.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to Cancer patients. Info: Janice 613 936-1951.

COLLECTE DE FONDS SPAGHETTI : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 30 juin aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas) de 11 h 30 à 13 h et de 16 h à 18 h 30.

PETIT DÉJEUNER DE LA FÊTE DU CANADA À North Stormont Place à Avonmore de 8 à 10 heures. Le petit déjeuner est organisé par la Roxborough Agricultural Society. Diverses activités sont prévues pour la journée, avec des feux d’artifice et une danse le soir, organisés par Avonmore Rec au champ de foire d’Avonmore.

CARNAVAL DE LA FÊTE DU CANADA parrainé par le Club Lion d’Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages au parc commémoratif Arnold Bethune 75, rue Simcoe, Long Sault, le samedi 1er juillet de 11 h à 19 h. 1er juillet de 11h à 19h. Info : Sharon au 613-577-0818. Le Lion’s Club est une organisation à but non lucratif. Venez profiter d’un carnaval comme le faisaient vos grands-parents.