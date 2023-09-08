Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

LEARN EASY SQUARE DANCING – no cost no obligation (we are not professional dancers). Free intro Sept. 10 & Sept. 17. Casual attire. Vax required Mask voluntary. 2-4pm La Fraternite Hall, 49 St. Paul St., Alexandria. Questions 613-931-1783 Carole.

ST. MARY’S HARVEST SUPPER, Williamstown Turkey with all the trimmings and homemade pies. Sunday, September 10 from 4-7 p.m. Cost $20.00 ages 7-12 is $10.00 and age 6 and under is free. Take out is available. Everyone welcome.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. The first Sunday of every month from 9am-noon. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts 7pm Mon.-Wed., Pool 6 pm Tues. Youth Darts starts September 9th. 443 11th St. West.

SALEM MUSIC EVENINGS 2023. Sept. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown . Guest artists: The Brigadoons. Refreshments and fellowship following the concert. Freewill offering.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

************************************************************************

ÉVÉNEMENTS AU MOOSE LODGE : Fléchettes à 19 h du lundi au vendredi, billard à 18 h le mardi. Les fléchettes pour les jeunes commencent le 9 septembre. 443 11th St. West.

APPRENDRE LA DANSE CARREE FACILE – sans frais et sans obligation (nous ne sommes pas des danseurs professionnels). Introduction gratuite les 10 et 17 septembre. Tenue décontractée. Vax requis Mask volontaire. De 14 h à 16 h Salle La Fraternité, 49, rue Saint-Paul, Alexandria. Questions 613-931-1783 Carole.

ST. MARY’S HARVEST SUPPER, Williamstown Dinde avec toutes les garnitures et tartes maison. Dimanche 10 septembre de 16 h à 19 h. Coût : 20 $, 7 à 12 ans : 10 $, 6 ans et moins : gratuit. Des plats à emporter sont disponibles. Tout le monde est le bienvenu.

SOIRÉES MUSICALES DE SALEM 2023. Le 10 septembre à 19 h à l’église unie de Salem, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown. Artistes invités : The Brigadoons. Rafraîchissements et convivialité après le concert. Offrande libre.