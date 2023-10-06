Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

THANKSGIVING WORSHIP SERVICE will be held at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church 800 -12th St. East at 10 am Oct. 8. All vegetables and fruit collected Thanksgiving Sunday will go to Agape. We are also collecting breakfast and lunch items for the Kids Community Kitchen at Agape. We hope you will join us as we celebrate Thanksgiving together. Everyone is welcome. Info: 613-938-3704 or check our website or Facebook page.

MOOSE LODGE EVENTS: Darts 7pm Mon.-Wed. & Fri.; Jamming 6 pm Thursdays; Located at 443 11th St. West.

MONTHLY BREAKFAST by The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Royal Canadian Legion Br 297 on Second St. West. The first Sunday of every month from 9am-noon. Full Breakfast. Thank you for your support.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.