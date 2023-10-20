Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CHICKEN DINNER at the Royal Canadian Legion Cornwall, on Sun. Oct 22 from 4:30– 6:30pm. Cost is $20. Fundraiser for Catholic Women’s League of Ingleside and Long Sault.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play duplicate bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons. 12:30 pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned club. Fun and fellowship. Call Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND presents their annual Fall concert “Dance The Night Away” at St-Felix De Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd (behind Eastcourt Mall), Cornwall on Friday, October 20 at 7:30 pm. Many classic and popular dance tunes and styles throughout the decades will be featured and you will be tempted to dance in the aisles. Conducted by Barb Hunter. General Admission $20, children under 10 free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from Band members or at the door before the concert.

FRIENDLY CIRCLE SENIORS CLUB’S CHRISTMAS MARKET Sat. October 21, 10am-2pm. South Stormont Hall, Long Sault. Lunch available, draws, door prizes, fashion show, 21 vendors & lots more.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT Oct. 21 St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm (Thanksgiving Dinner at noon). Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

BEACON BAGS – WALK 4 FREEDOM on Sat., Oct. 21 – 3 locations, 1 day. Brockville-Hardy Park, Kincaid & Water St @ 8:15 am; Prescott-Seaway Christian Church, 349 Churchill St. E. @ 11:00 am; Cornwall-Cornwall Pentacostal Church, 208 Second St E @ 2:00 pm. For sponsor sheets call 613-662-3560.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.