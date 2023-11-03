Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

Knox-St. Paul’s United Church Remembrance Sunday November 5th (800- 12th St. East) Worship service at 10 am, joined by members of the Ladies Auxiliary of The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297. Info: church office 613-938-3704.

Dances 1st Friday of the month from 7:00 to 10:00 at Charles-Émile-Claude Center, 146b Chevrier Avenue. Info: Dennis 613-618-7684 or email dennis.taylor@xplornet.ca Do your own style, or line or ballroom. Dress comfortably. Next Dances: Nov 3, Dec 1, Jan 5

Tri-County Country Music Association Jamming and Dance, Sat, Nov 4. Dance: 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Meal: 6:00 to 7:00 pm, South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. Info: Lucie, 613-662-6520

BAZAAR LAKESHORE DRIVE UNITED CHURCH, 19 Lakeshore Drive, Morrisburg on Nov. 4 from 10:30-am-1:30pm. Bake table, bargain table, jewellery and much more. Lunch avail. Info: 613-543-3079.

FALL MARKET: Trinity Church Hall, 105 Second St., Sat., Nov. 4th 10AM-2PM. Come SELL, BROWSE or BUY. Coffee, tea & sandwiches available. Info email sandy.riv71@gmail.com

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SNOWFLAKE BAZAAR on Sat. Nov 4 at Trinity United Church, Ingleside featuring silent auction, bake sale, Nearly New Sale. Viewing of silent auction starts at 10:30, lunch from 11am-1pm. Soup, sandwich & dessert.

Knox St. Paul’s United Church Remembrance Sunday November 5th (800- 12th St. East) Service religieux à 10 h, en compagnie des membres de l’Auxiliaire féminin de la filiale 297 de la Légion royale canadienne. Renseignements : bureau de l’église 613-938-3704.

Danses le 1er vendredi du mois de 19 h à 22 h au Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, 146b, avenue Chevrier. Info : Dennis 613-618-7684 ou courriel dennis.taylor@xplornet.ca Dansez votre propre style, en ligne ou en salle de bal. Habillez-vous confortablement. Prochaines danses : 3 novembre, 1er décembre, 5 janvier

Jamming et danse de la Tri-County Country Music Association, le samedi 4 novembre. Danse : 14h00 à 18h00, repas : 18h00 à 19h00, South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault. Info : Lucie, 613-662-6520