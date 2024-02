Pop in This Weekend!

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

TRI-COUNTY COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION DANCE Saturday, February 3, 2024. Dance: 2 to 6pm Meal: 6 to 7pm. South Stormont Township Hall Long Sault, Ontario. For more info please contact Elaine at 613-362-0173

BREAKFAST @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Hosted by KofC Council 5068. Sun, Feb 4 from 9am to 12pm. Good will donation.’

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids 4-12 years, Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 pm in person or via Zoom. For further info.613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca