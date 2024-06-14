POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

INDIGENOUS DAY OF PRAYER Sun. June 16 at 10 am at Knox- St. Paul’s United Church, 800 – 12th St. E. We believe Reconciliation requires finding opportunities for relationship-building around issues that matter to Indigenous people today.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT June 15 at St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 10am-3:30pm; cash prizes, door prize, special Fathers’ Day prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments. Adults only. Pre-registration and partner required. Proceeds for Carefor – Meals-on-Wheels. Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. ” Romans Part 2 ” 11 video sessions with Rev. J.D. Greer, discussion to follow, join us in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallweleyanchurch.on.ca

ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE, Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Sun., June 16th @ 2:30 pm. Please bring lawn chairs. In case of rain St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Ingleside. Info: Sharon 613-537-2030

HEALING THE PLANET presented by Cornwall Interfaith Partnership on Fri., June 14 from 6:30 -8:30 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church, 800 Twelfth St. E. An interfaith discussion about the intersection of faith and ecology. All are welcome. Info: nmacmillan1@cogeco.ca or 613-938-3856.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ST. COLUMBAN’S PARISH is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale on Sat. June 15 from 8AM-2PM at the Agora Center, 301 McConnell. Ave. Set up and donation drop off is Friday, June 14 from 5-7 PM. Tables can be rented $25, call 613-932-7091.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.