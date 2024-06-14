POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

June 14, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 31 min on June 11, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
By Colleen Parette
Comment count:
POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

INDIGENOUS DAY OF PRAYER Sun. June 16 at 10 am  at Knox- St. Paul’s United Church, 800 – 12th St. E.  We believe Reconciliation requires finding opportunities for  relationship-building around issues that matter to Indigenous people today.

EUCHRE TOURNAMENT June 15 at St. Matthews Church Hall, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside.  10am-3:30pm; cash prizes, door prize, special Fathers’ Day prize, 50/50 draw, Lone Hand Club, free refreshments.  Adults only.  Pre-registration and partner required.  Proceeds for Carefor – Meals-on-Wheels.   Sponsored by the 50+ Community Club – info Betty Wheeler 613-984-1431.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. ” Romans Part 2 ” 11 video sessions with Rev. J.D. Greer, discussion to follow, join us in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallweleyanchurch.on.ca

ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE, Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Sun., June 16th @ 2:30 pm. Please bring lawn chairs. In case of rain St. Matthew’s Presbyterian Church, Ingleside. Info: Sharon 613-537-2030

HEALING THE PLANET presented by Cornwall Interfaith Partnership on Fri., June 14 from 6:30 -8:30 pm at Knox-St. Paul’s United Church,  800 Twelfth St. E. An interfaith discussion about the intersection of faith and ecology. All are welcome. Info: nmacmillan1@cogeco.ca or 613-938-3856.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ST. COLUMBAN’S PARISH is hosting a Rummage and Bake Sale on Sat. June 15 from 8AM-2PM at the Agora Center, 301 McConnell. Ave. Set up and donation drop off is Friday, June 14 from 5-7 PM. Tables can be rented $25, call 613-932-7091.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

Share this article

Suggested articles

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

THE CORNWALL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY will hold it's annual plant sale May 25th at St. Therese de Lisieux Church (1304 Lisieux St). Info: Hortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

NATIONAL FIDDLE DAY on Sat., May 18 at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown from 2-4 pm. Goodies and drinks will keep you cool while tapping your toes to…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND'S annual spring concert “To Mom With Love” will celebrate Mothers, both old and young, and bring back memories of those mothers no longer with…