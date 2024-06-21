POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE for the Paul’s Hill Cemetery in Avonmore will be held on Sunday June 23rd at 7 pm at the Cemetery, Please bring a your own chair. In case of rain the service will be held in St. James’ United Church in Avonmore.

THE GLENGARRY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AUXILIARY will be having our “Under the canopy” sale on Fri., June 21 from 9 am-3:30 p.m at the Hospital main entrance. Free parking. Sale includes 50 to 80% off on selected items. Mark your calendar and hoping to see you there.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. ” Romans Part 2 ” 11 video sessions with Rev. J.D. Greer, discussion to follow, join us in person or via Zoom. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallweleyanchurch.on.ca

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MAXVILLE FAIR ENTERTAINMENT: Johnny Cash Tribute Band on Sat., June 22 at 4 pm at the Maxville Fairgrounds. Info: Maxvillefair.ca

BID EUCHRE TOURNAMENT at Army, Navy Club on June 22 from 10am-4pm in support of Different Abilities. 8 games. Lunch served. To register call Ted 613-330-7532. Deadline June 7.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.