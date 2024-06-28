POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

CANADA DAY BREAKFAST at North Stormont Place in Avonmore from 8:30 to 10:30 Everyone Welcome. Breakfast hosted by Roxborough Agricultural Society. Part of the Avonmore Canada Day Activities

HILLCREST CEMETERY MEMORIAL SERVICE Newington, Sun. June 30 at 2:30 pm. Pastor Phillips officiating. In case of rain the service will be held in the Newington Wesleyan Church.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays will resume in September. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

EDDY AND THE STINGRAYS. Presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club. Canada Day, Mon. July 1 at the Olde Fashion Carnival in Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St, Long Sault. Gates open at 5:30 pm show starts at 6:30 pm. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL presented by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club on Mon. July 1st, Canada Day from 11am until 9pm at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St Long Sault. There will game booths, field games, Balloons and Magic, train rides, bouncy castles, music, local vendors and food trucks. This will be followed by a Spectacular Fireworks. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818.

JELLO JUMP presented by the Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lion’s Club on Canada Day, Mon. July 1 at Arnold Bethune Memorial Park, 75 Simcoe St Long Sault. Starting at 4:30PM. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818 .

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.