POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

CAMP KAGAMA OPEN HOUSE will be held on Sat. July 6th from noon – 2 pm. Everyone welcome. Camp Kagama is located in the Bird Sanctuary on Morrison Island. We are also in need of counsellors.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays will resume in September. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us every Tuesday evening in July at 7 pm for toe tapping Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown. Refreshments will be served.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.