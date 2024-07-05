POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

July 5, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 28 min on July 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
CAMP KAGAMA OPEN HOUSE will be held on Sat. July 6th from noon – 2 pm. Everyone welcome. Camp Kagama is located in the Bird Sanctuary on Morrison Island. We are also in need of counsellors.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays will resume in September. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us every Tuesday evening in July at 7 pm for toe tapping Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown. Refreshments will be served.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

 ANNUAL MEMORIAL SERVICE for the Paul's Hill Cemetery in Avonmore will be held on Sunday June 23rd at 7 pm at the Cemetery, Please bring a your own chair. In case of rain…

INDIGENOUS DAY OF PRAYER Sun. June 16 at 10 am  at Knox- St. Paul's United Church, 800 - 12th St. E.  We believe Reconciliation requires finding opportunities for  relationship-building…

THE CORNWALL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY will hold it's annual plant sale May 25th at St. Therese de Lisieux Church (1304 Lisieux St). Info: Hortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook…