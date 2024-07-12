POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

SALEM UNITED CHURCH WOMEN Bake Sale: Including famous frozen fruit pies and many other delicious treats on Sat. July 13 from 9am-noon or when ‘sold out’. 19041 County Rd 2 – Church parking lot or inside if raining. All welcome!

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Konnect Kids ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Midweek Bible Study , Thursdays will resume in September. Info: 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: July 14th, August 11th, September 8th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

11TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW, Sat. July 13 at 17413 McPhail Road, St. Andrews West (Bonville). Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd. and the Cornwall Township Lions Club. Rain or shine!! Prizes for more popular cars and trucks and imports. Breakfast 8-11 am, BBQ Lunch 12-3 pm. Vendors, raffles and lots of fun. Free admission. Info: Della 613-938-7456, Andrew 613-936-3891 or Marland 613-936-3625.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.