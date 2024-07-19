Pop In This Weekend!

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: July 19th, Double Axel: 6:30 to 9:30 back by popular demand, we present everyone’s favorite group! Alex, Rob and Frank have been making music together since 1971. They love what they do and it shows. All Concerts are Free but donations are gratefully accepted. Island View Park, at the foot of Main St. on the St Lawrence River – US side across from Morrisburg. Come Rain or Shine and Bring a Chair.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Mondays; Intermediate classes Tuesdays; Band rehearsals Thursdays. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St. Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com.

The 50+ Community Club hosting its monthly regular Euchre on Sat. July 20, 2024 St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com