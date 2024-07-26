Pop In This Weekend!

ARTY TIMES AT GLENGARRY PIONEER MUSEUM on July 27 – Aug. 18. There will be 27 local artists exhibiting 57 works. Official opening is on Sat. July 27 from 11am-1pm. Experience a variety of artists, styles, media & topics with one commonality—visual arts. Works run from traditional to eclectic—a bonus during your museum visit. Feed your soul &, maybe, bring home something to enhance your environment. Location: 1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan, ON K0C 1J0. Info: 613-527-5230 or info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca Museum hours, 10:00 –17:00, closed Mondays.

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: July 26th, Phil Hurley: 6:30 to 8:30 Also returning to our stage this year. Phil is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and bassist. This talented musician does it all. He has played with many bands you would recognize and has written songs for films and TV shows. All Concerts are Free but donations are gratefully accepted. Island View Park, at the foot of Main St. on the St Lawrence River – US side across from Morrisburg. Come Rain or Shine and Bring a Chair.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. With Guest Speaker Rev. Marilyn Martin ( from Newington ) Kids Konnect ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Info : 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

SALEM UNITED CHURCH MUSIC EVENINGS July 28 at 7:00 pm. at Salem United Church, 19041 County Rd. 2 Summerstown . Guest artists: Reg, Denis and Heather from the former BRIGADOON’S. Refreshments and fellowship following the concert. Freewill offering. Info: 613-808-9992

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on July 26th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.