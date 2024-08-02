POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

August 2, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 38 min on July 30, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. With Guest Speaker Dr. Steve Elliot (Canadian Director). Kids Konnect ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Info : 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

Share this article

Suggested articles

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

ARTY TIMES AT GLENGARRY PIONEER MUSEUM on July 27 – Aug. 18. There will be 27 local artists exhibiting 57 works. Official opening is on Sat. July 27 from 11am-1pm. Experience…

A&E Plus

Pop In This Weekend!

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: July 19th, Double Axel:  6:30 to 9:30 back by popular demand, we present everyone's favorite group! Alex, Rob and Frank have been making…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

SALEM UNITED CHURCH WOMEN Bake Sale: Including famous frozen fruit pies and many other delicious treats on  Sat. July 13 from  9am-noon or when ‘sold out'. 19041 County…