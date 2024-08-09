Pop In This Weekend!

ARTY TIMES AT GLENGARRY PIONEER MUSEUM on July 27 – Aug. 18. There will be 27 local artists exhibiting 57 works. Official opening is on Sat. July 27 from 11am-1pm. Experience a variety of artists, styles, media & topics with one commonality—visual arts. Works run from traditional to eclectic—a bonus during your museum visit. Feed your soul &, maybe, bring home something to enhance your environment. Location: 1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan, ON K0C 1J0. Info: 613-527-5230 or info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca Museum hours, 10:00 –17:00, closed Mondays.

MOVIE NIGHT IN THE JAIL COURTYARD: featuring “The Conjuring 2” at 9 pm on August 9th in the Historic SDG Jail Courtyard. Tickets can be purchased online through our social media, or in person at the event. There will be snacks, drinks, and alcoholic beverages available for purchase. Bring your own lawn chair! Info: jail@sdgcounties.ca.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Second Sunday of the month. Dates are: August 11th, September 15th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 22nd. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL PENTECOSTAL CHURCH PRESENTS “THE GATHERING” on Sat. Aug. 10 from 3-6 pm. Music, hot dogs, chips, cookies, water, face painting for the kids. All Free & all welcome.

GOSPEL MELODIES CONCERT at the Lost Villages Museum Park on Sun., Aug 11 at 6:30 pm. Info: Gerry 613-534-2551. Freewill offering (will go to the Lost Villages Historical Society.)

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com