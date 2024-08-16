POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

ARTY TIMES AT GLENGARRY PIONEER MUSEUM until Aug. 18. There will be 27 local artists exhibiting 57 works. Official opening is on Sat. July 27 from 11am-1pm. Experience a variety of artists, styles, media & topics with one commonality—visual arts. Works run from traditional to eclectic—a bonus during your museum visit. Feed your soul &, maybe, bring home something to enhance your environment. Location: 1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan, ON K0C 1J0. Info: 613-527-5230 or info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca Museum hours, 10:00 –17:00, closed Mondays.

FREE CHILDREN’S MOVIES at the St. Andrews West Community Fest on Fri., Aug. 16 at the Church Hall in St. Andrews West– free snacks for the kids. Info: Keith at 613-362-0189.

YOUTH TALENT CONTEST on Sat., Aug.17as part of the St. Andrews West Community Fest. It will be held in St. Andrews West at 6 pm. Registration is at 5:30 pm. Info: Al at 613-360-6157 or to register.

‘KIDS ZONE’ will be alive with activities between 11am and 4pm on Sat., Aug. 17 at the ball field in St. Andrews West, just north of Cornwall on Hwy 138. There will be several events planned, such as TOUCH-A-TRUCK, a Slip ‘n Slide, Bouncy Castles and Mini Train Rides, etc. Free snacks and beverages will be available. Info: Earle 613-363-8884.

ST. ANDREWS WEST COMMUNITY FEST on Sat. Aug. 17 from 8am to 7pm at the sports field in St. Andrews West, just north of Cornwall on Hwy138. Pancake Breakfast 8am to 10am, hourly live entertainment on stage, vendors, food court, beer garden. Admission – freewill donation. Info: Earle 613-363-8884.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. With Guest Speaker – Rev. Hanford Branscomb. Kids Konnect ages 4-12 years. Nursery available. Info : 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com