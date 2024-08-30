POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

MEMORIAL AND DECORATION DAY SERVICE for the Gravel Hill Cemetery will be held on Sunday September 1st  at 2 pm in the Gravel Hill Church.

SPAGHETTI  FUNDRAISER:  on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on August 30th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and  4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

