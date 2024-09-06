POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

ANNUAL PARISH SUPPER at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Cornwall, on Sun., Sept. 8th from 4-7 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish Hall. Turkey with all the trimmings, buns and pie. Tickets: Adults: $18.00, children (6-10 yrs.): $13.00, children 5 yrs. and under: FREE. All take outs $18.00.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

THE SWINGING B’S SQUARE DANCE CLUB invites you to two FREE FUN NIGHTS, Fri. Sept. 6 & 13 to give “Modern Square Dancing” a try. 7 pm to 9 pm, Knox-St. Paul’s United Church Basement Hall. 800 12th St. E. No dance partner required, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Non smoking, alcohol free environment. Info: call Iris 613 937-3455 or email at iris.swerdfeger@gmail.com

LET THE MUSIC PLAY FUNDRAISER: Trinity Anglican Church invites you to a fundraising concert featuring Steve E. and the Pacemakers, a seniors choir, to support the restoration of Trinity’s historical Casavant pipe organ. Sat. Sept. 7 from 2 – 4 pm. Light refreshments served. Call Keith at 613-933-3991 x 4 or email TrinityAnglicanCornwall@outlook.com or purchase tickets online at: https://www.saintlawrenceparish.org/

FREE INTRO TO MODERN SQUARE DANCING at 49 St Paul St Alexandria on Sept. 8 and/or 15 from 2-4pm. Give it a try – FUN guaranteed – we are not professional dancers. Comfy shoes and attire recommended. Glengarry Tartans Alexandria) not for profit dance club. Info: Carole at 613-362-1101.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099