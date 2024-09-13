POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

TURKEY SUPPER… St. Mary’s Church in Williamstown is having a turkey supper with all the trimmings on Sunday, September 15, 2024 at St. Mary’s Centre at 19641 County Road 19. Time is 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. Takeout is available and must be reserved by calling Thelma at 613-347-3728. Pickup for takeout must be from 3:30 to 4:30. Reservations for takeout must be made by September 13 at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20.00 Children ages 7-12 is $10.00 and age 6 and under Free.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to it’s Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. Nursery is available. Konnect Kids for children 4-12 years. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Join us in person or via Zoom. Movie Night and popcorn Saturday, Sept. 28th at 6:00 p.m. For further information call 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or www.cornwallwesleyancurch.on.ca

FUNDRAISING HARVEST BBQ, arts & crafts sale and garden event Sat. Sept. 14 from 10 am-3 pm at Seaway Senior Citizens Club 506 Pitt St.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE– Fall Open House & Program Preview. Saturday, Sept. 14, 1:30 pm, 800 Twelfth St East, Cornwall (Knox St. Paul Church building). Meet and Greet and find out more about the range of special interest topics and academic courses being offered this Fall. Food and refreshments will be served. Free admission! Please call Encore at 613-937-1525 for more information. We look forward to seeing you!

FREE INTRO TO MODERN SQUARE DANCING at 49 St Paul St Alexandria on Sept. 15 from 2-4pm. Give it a try – FUN guaranteed – we are not professional dancers. Comfy shoes and attire recommended. Glengarry Tartans Alexandria) not for profit dance club. Info: Carole at 613-362-1101.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

THE SWINGING B’S SQUARE DANCE CLUB invites you to two FREE FUN NIGHTS, Fri. Sept. 13 to give “Modern Square Dancing” a try. 7 pm to 9 pm, Knox-St. Paul’s United Church Basement Hall. 800 12th St. E. No dance partner required, no dance experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Non smoking, alcohol free environment. Info: call Iris 613 937-3455 or email at iris.swerdfeger@gmail.com

FREE SUICIDE INTERVENTION TRAINING for Men By Men on Sat. Sept 14 – 1-4:30pm, Cornwall Public Library 2nd floor. Register: 613- 361-1213 or visit www.cmhachamplaineast.on.ca (Events)

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.

THE EASTERN ONTARIO OLD PAPER SHOW will be held on Sept. 14 from 10am-3pm. at Wall St. United Church, Gymnasium in Brockville. Vintage postcards, postal history, stamps and related books for sale. Free admission. Info: 613-345-7598 or savery611@gmail.com

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2024. Held thee second Sunday of the month from 9-11:30 am. There is also a kids breakfast. Dates are: September 15th, October 13th, November 17th, and December 15th. Ann Primeau (Pres.)

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com