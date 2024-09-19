Punk Icons Authority Zero Thrill Cornwall Crowd

On September 11, 2024, punk rock fans gathered at La Maison Tavern in Cornwall for an unforgettable show featuring American punk rocklegends Authority Zero. Sharing the stage with local acts Easy Goes (Cornwall) and Positive Charge (Ottawa), the night was a high-energy celebration of punk music.

Authority Zero, formed in 1994 in Mesa, Arizona, is known for their energetic performances and genre-blending sound. Over the years,their music has been featured on notable platforms, including video games like Tony Hawk’s Underground and Rock Band 2, as well as TV shows like Smallville. Their song “Revolution” was also part of the Rock Against Bush compilation, featuring bands like The Offspring and NOFX.

The band has toured extensively, including performances on Warped Tour and also with bands like Sum 41, Everclear, and H2O. They’ve played festivals across Europe and North America, keeping the punk rock spirit alive.

Reflecting on the current tour, drummer Chris Dalley expressed his excitement about playing in smaller venues. “I love playing in smaller places. Just because people live in a small town doesn’t mean theyshouldn’t get to see bands. If I had my way, we’d play every nook and cranny we can.”

Bassist Mike Spero shared his enthusiasm for touring Ontario. “I’m personally very excited about playing seven or eight shows in Ontario. It’s an area we don’t get into all that much, so we’re stoked to meet new people and check out new cities.”

During a 2023 tour, Authority Zero shared the stage with Alex Etheridge, a 13-year-old musician from Phoenix battling bone cancer. Alex, a huge fan of the band, joined them for a memorable performance. “He was one of the sweetest kids I’ve ever met,” recalled Dalley. “You could tell the cancer was affecting him, but when he got behind the drum set, he played like a monster.” Alex passed away in July 2023, leaving a lasting impact on the band.

Authority Zero’s 30th anniversary EP, set for release on November 1, was also teased by Dalley, who revealed that a new music video hadbeen filmed, calling it “a reflection of what the band has alwaysbeen.”