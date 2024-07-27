Queers and Beers give Cheers to Pride

July 27, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 11 min on July 22, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Soul Patch performed a terrific outdoor set in front of Rurban Brewing. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On July 18th, Rurban Brewing played host to the Diversity Cornwall “Queers and Beers” event during Pride, featuring live outdoor music by Soul Patch. Attendees enjoyed the mellow tunes and refreshing brews from Rurban, a small-batch, independent, family-run brewery in Cornwall, Ontario, known for its unique beers.

Liz Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall, highlighted the importance of the event, stating, “Queers and Beers is an opportunity for members of our community to socialize, get out, and enjoy the LGTQ community. During Pride Week, we don’t often host adults-only events or events that aren’t family-friendly, so it’s nice occasionally to have an event like this just for adults to come out and socialize.”

The event provided a welcoming space for the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies to gather, celebrate, and enjoy the festivities. Rurban Brewing’s friendly atmosphere and distinctive beverages added a special touch to the evening, making it a memorable part of Cornwall’s Pride celebrations.

