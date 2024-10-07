Rain Moves Franco Celebrations Indoors

Despite the cancellation of the annual Franco-Ontarian Day parade at Lamoureux Park due to rain, the celebration continued with two schoolconcerts. Over 1,200 students and staff gathered at École Secondaire Catholique La Citadelle and École Secondaire publique l’Héritage to enjoy performances by JACOBUS and DJ Unpier.

Jacobus is a French Canadian rapper with over 15 years of experience who recently released his album Caviar. DJ Unpier is a Montreal-based DJ, producer, and artistic director known for pioneering the Francophone EDM scene and has been twice nominated for ADISQ’s Electronic Album of the Year award.

Sonia A. Behilil, Executive Director of ACFO SDG, praised the schools for their swift response to the weather challenges: “Our partnerships with ÉSP l’Héritage and l’ÉSC La Citadelle ensured a smooth transition to indoor concerts, maintaining the festive spirit and involving over 1,200 young participants.”

Behilil also highlighted the role of the youth committee in organizing the event: “The students were actively involved, bringing energy and enthusiasm to the day, which truly showcased the strength and unity of our Francophone community.”