Ready, Steady and Wiggle at Cornwall Live Show!

The world’s most popular children’s entertainment group, The Wiggles, Ready, Steady, Wiggle Tour is coming to the Cornwall Civic Complex & Convention Centre in the Ed Lumley Arena on Friday, September 29th, 2023. Doors will open at 5:00PM and showtime is 6:00PM. All tickets are $56.00 each and include tax and service charges. All patrons require a paid ticket other than 12 months and under, which are considered “babies in arms”.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketpro.ca, by phone at 1 (888) 655-9090, or in person at the Cornwall Civic Complex box-office or call at (613) 938-9400. Please note that you must have “Chrome” on your computer and/or phone in order to pick your own seats. They days of standing in line for tickets is rapidly changing. Everyone is buying tickets online now, so be sure to have a plan to get the best possible tickets.

With their first shows in the USA since 2019, the “Ready, Steady, Wiggle!” Tour is a high-energy celebration of music, dancing and endless fun leaving children inspired, enthralled and eager for more!

Get ready to sing, dance and wiggle your way through an unforgettable musical extravaganza of beloved Wiggles hits including ‘Rock-a-Bye Your Bear’, ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Do the Propeller’, guaranteed to have children and parents alike singing and dancing along!

Audiences will be treated to an interactive and engaging experience with the new extended line up featuring Anthony, Simon, Tsehay, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, John & Evie. It’s double The Wiggles, double the fun!

The Wiggles are joined on stage by all their Wiggly friends including Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword!

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see The Wiggles live in concert!

Get your dancing shoes on, bring your singing voice and join the ultimate family party as The Wiggles bring their infectious energy to stages across the Canada and the USA this September & October.