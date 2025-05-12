Red Dress Day Film Sparks Conversation

In honour of Red Dress Day, over 50 community members gathered at the Port Theatre on May 5 for a free screening of Fancy Dance, a film that highlights the interwoven struggles of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people (MMIWG2S+), child welfare, and systemic injustice. The event, hosted by the Children’s Aid Society of SDG with support from numerous community partners, concluded with a powerful community discussion on the Calls to Justice from the National Inquiry into MMIWG2S+.

The screening served as a focal point for awareness and reflection. “Today is Red Dress Day, which honours missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people,” said Farhana Meghji, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator for the Cornwall Police Service. “We decided to hold a free screening of Fancy Dance to raise awareness and start conversations about what we can do as allies beyond just attending an event.”

The film, set on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma, resonated deeply with attendees. “I was very moved,” said Meghji. “The ending was emotional—when she danced in memory of her mother. It highlighted how many systems aren’t helpful and how important cultural connection is to healing.”

Nova Cook, Indigenous Practice Lead at CAS SDG, emphasized the screening’s alignment with broader goals. “This event lifts up the issue not only for our staff but for the community. It brings together the conversations around MMIWG2S+ and human trafficking, which are often treated separately but are deeply linked,” she explained.

Cook also highlighted the importance of systemic change: “We must ask how our child welfare and justice systems can intersect with Indigenous families in ways that support—not harm—outcomes. The Calls to Justice provide clear tools. The question is: how will we use them?”

During the post-film discussion, attendees were encouraged to consider their roles in creating safety and accountability. “What else can we do?” asked Meghji. “How do we move beyond awareness into meaningful action?”

Reflection questions included: What moments in the film stood out most to you, and why? How do the issues portrayed relate to our own community? The discussion also explored the Calls to Justice from the MMIWG Inquiry, asking how individuals, organizations, and institutions can take real steps toward change. Participants were encouraged to consider what actions non-Indigenous allies can take beyond awareness—moving toward lasting support, advocacy, and accountability.

This event was made possible through the support of local partners, including the Cornwall Police Service, Cornwall Community Hospital, Canadian Mental Health Association East, City of Cornwall, L’Équipe psycho-sociale, United Way SDG, and the Social Development Council of Cornwall & Area.