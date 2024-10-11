Réjean Mayer to Compete in Season 8 of The Great Canadian Baking Show

Réjean Mayer, a 58-year-old retired communications manager from Ottawa who was born and raised in Cornwall, is set to showcase his baking skills on Season 8 of The Great Canadian Baking Show, premiering on October 6 on CBC TV and CBC Gem. Mayer is one of ten amateur bakers selected from across Canada to take on the challenges of the iconic baking tent, vying for the title of Canada’s best amateur baker.

In an interview, Mayer shared his baking journey, revealing that he rekindled his passion for the kitchen while bonding with his daughter, Courtney, after her adoption. “I learned how to bake when I was a child… I got back into it when my spouse and I adopted our then six-year-old daughter. She had difficulty expressing herself, and bonding was difficult given her past,” Mayer explained. “Since she loved to watch baking on TV, I decided that this would make an excellent bonding activity for the two of us. And indeed, it was!”

Mayer’s baking style is characterized by personalization and creativity. He often makes custom cakes for friends and family, incorporating their unique qualities into his designs. “For instance, if it’s a birthday cake for one of my siblings, I ask their children to describe their parent in one word and I incorporate those words on the cake,” he noted. This thoughtful approach reflects Mayer’s deep familial connections, as he comes from a large family of eight siblings himself.

When asked about his fondest kitchen memory, Mayer reminisced about baking a snowman cake with his mother for a school event. “When you’re competing for attention against seven siblings, having a parent laser focus on you is the most wonderful and gratifying feeling in the world,” he recalled.

As he prepares for the competition, Mayer is optimistic about his chances, attributing his potential success to his creativity and flavor pairing skills. “I’m not from a generation that toots its horn much. I am sure there are better bakers than me in this competition,” he admitted. “What could potentially make me move forward is my creativity… I have an insatiable drive to learn, learn and learn some more.”

Mayer’s niece, Shannon Champagne, a Cornwall business owner, expressed her pride, stating, “Uncle Rej has been a huge part of our lives growing up. He was the one who always had us bringing out our creative sides and, next to our parents, our biggest cheerleader in life. We are incredibly proud of him, and this time, we get to be his cheerleaders for his accomplishments.”

The new season will feature an exciting lineup of themed weeks, with comedians Alan Shane Lewis and Ann Pornel returning as hosts. Esteemed judges Bruno Feldeisen and Kyla Kennaley will taste and critique the bakers’ creations, with the title of Star Baker at stake each week.

Tune in to watch Mayer and the other talented bakers put their skills to the test on Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBC TV. Episodes are also available on CBC Gem for those eager to catch up on previous seasons.